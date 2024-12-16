Several tourists in Fiji were taken to hospital with nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms. (symbolic image) Keystone: Keystone/AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Seven tourists have been hospitalized after consuming cocktails in the bar of a resort in Fiji.

According to the authorities, it is not yet clear whether adulterated alcohol could be the cause.

According to the authorities, it is not yet clear whether adulterated alcohol could be the cause. The tourists were taken to hospital with nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms, according to Jemesa Tudravu, a spokesman for the Fijian Ministry of Health, on Monday.

Two of the seven remained in stable condition at Lautoka Hospital on Monday, said Fiji's Tourism Minister Viliame R. Gavoka. Four people had already been discharged from hospital on Sunday, one on Monday. The group staying at the five-star resort near the town of Sigatoka on Saturday included Australians and an American, local media reported.

The resort's management had given assurances that nothing had been changed in the ingredients or the quality of the drinks, Gavoka said. The hotel, located on the coral coast of the largest island of Vitu Levu, has been in operation for many years and "enjoys a good reputation", he added. Many of the guests had ordered piña coladas in the resort's bar - as had the seven tourists who fell ill. However, there have been no reports of further cases of illness, said Gavoka.

Tourists die after drinking adulterated alcohol in Laos

Local news agencies had attributed the cause of Sunday's incident to possible alcohol poisoning, similar to a case in Laos in November in which six tourists died after consuming adulterated alcohol. Tudravu emphasized that no results were yet available in this case. The police had ordered toxicology tests.