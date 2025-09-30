The US Capitol in Washington: a shutdown has been averted in the USA. J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Republicans and Democrats keep arguing about the budget. An agreement is often reached at the last minute. This time, one is not yet in sight. There is a threat of a shutdown at many authorities. It has already happened a few times. An overview.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Politicians from both parties describe shutdowns as toxic and destructive.

Nevertheless, there is a threat of another government shutdown from October 1.

Historical examples show: It's always the population that suffers in the end - and often the party that triggers it. Show more

Both sides criticize shutdowns for being toxic and destructive. Allowing it to happen is "always a bad idea", said Republican Mitch McConnell, who was Senate Majority Leader for several years, in 2024. It was described as a potential "disaster" by Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democrats in the Senate, when he voted in March to help avert such a government shutdown.

"I don't think 'shutdowns' benefit anyone at all, least of all the American people," emphasized the current Senate Majority Leader, Republican John Thune, last week. And yet many politicians in Washington seem to be aiming to do just that time and time again. Almost every time the differences between the two major parties in the dispute over the budget seem insurmountable, the scenario comes up.

This time it is the Democrats who are threatening to vote against a bill that would guarantee funding for government operations beyond October 1. Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, claim that they will not give in as long as the Republicans do not give in to their demands. Among other things, planned cuts in the healthcare sector are causing controversy.

Negotiations have often gone down to the last minute. In many cases, the representatives of the parties agreed on a compromise in the end - but not always. And currently, the Democrats could possibly see a political advantage in allowing a "standstill" to occur. However, history shows that this tactic rarely works.

In any case, the main victims will be government employees.

The White House has already announced that it will permanently lay off hundreds or even thousands of federal employees in the event of a shutdown. This would be a clear escalation compared to previous cases, in which those affected were only temporarily furloughed and some of the payments that were initially withheld were subsequently transferred.

December 2018 to January 2019

Trump and the Democrats accuse each other of being responsible for a possible imminent shutdown. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

Two years into his first term in office, President Donald Trump maneuvered the USA into the longest shutdown in history. The Republican had called on Congress to approve funding for the construction of a wall along the border with Mexico. Shortly beforehand, the Democrats, who categorically rejected this, had achieved a majority in the House of Representatives in the mid-term elections - and in the midst of the shutdown, Nancy Pelosi took over as Speaker of the House.

After 35 days, after hundreds of thousands of federal employees had not been paid for a second time, Trump finally relented.

January 2018

The background to this comparatively short shutdown was a demand by the Democrats to link any decision on a new federal budget to protective measures for young migrants. Three days after the shutdown began, an agreement was reached. Both parties blamed each other for the deadlock.

October 2013

Ted Cruz was involved in the big shutdown in 2013. Greg Nash/Pool The Hill/AP/dpa

Driven by Senator Ted Cruz and the then influential right-wing populist Tea Party movement, the Republicans wanted to prevent the healthcare reform initiated by Democratic President Barack Obama by refusing to approve a new budget. The dispute escalated when Republican MPs also tried to block an increase in the debt ceiling, which brought the risk of a US default closer.

Obama repeatedly emphasized that he would not pay a "ransom" to get Congress to pass legislation. Negotiations between representatives of both parties in the Senate led to an end to the shutdown after 16 days - without the Republicans having won any significant concessions in the area of healthcare. "We put up a good fight. We just didn't win," admitted John Boehner, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives at the time, afterwards.

December 1995 to January 1996

The Republicans, who were in opposition at the time, campaigned for cuts in government spending. Led by House of Representatives Chairman Newt Gingrich, they demanded a balanced budget from Democratic President Bill Clinton and accepted a three-week shutdown as part of this. However, the negative consequences were mainly blamed on the Republicans themselves - Clinton was re-elected in November 1996.

The 70s and 80s

Under Jimmy Carter, there was a shutdown almost every year. Uncredited/AP/dpa

During the terms of office of Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, and Ronald Reagan, a Republican, there were shorter shutdowns almost every year. The longest, in 1978, lasted 17 days.

In 1980 and 1981, several legal opinions were published. Benjamin Civiletti, then Attorney General, argued that failure to pass a new budget should lead to a complete or partial shutdown of government activity. Until then, "shutdowns" had only caused temporary funding gaps without any major real consequences.