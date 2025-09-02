China presents itself as a reliable alternative to Western economic partners in Africa. But Chinese companies don't like to be watched - especially not after disasters.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In February, a dam that had been holding back the toxic slurry from a local mine burst in Zambia.

As a result, 1.5 million tons of poison escaped into the environment and caused major damage.

The Chinese operator of the mine is said to have covered up the extent of the environmental disaster. Show more

Environmental experts are accusing a Chinese mining company of covering up the extent of a catastrophic toxic spill in Zambia. The South African environmental company Drizit stated that 1.5 million tons of toxic material were released during the accident in February - at least 30 times more than Sino-Metals Leach Zambia admitted at the time.

Sino-Metals disputed the accuracy of the findings of the report, which it had commissioned from Drizit itself. Drizit said it had submitted preliminary reports to Sino-Metals "indicating the extent of the pollution", but Sino-Metals then terminated its contract a day before the final report was due.

Sino-Metals told the AP news agency that it had terminated the contract with Drizit due to breaches of contract by the company.

What happened?

The accident occurred on February 18 at a mine near Kitwe, the second largest city in Zambia, which is home to around 700,000 people.

Parts of a dam holding back the waste from a copper mine owned by Sino-Metals collapsed. Toxic waste leaked into the Kafue River, polluting it with cyanide and arsenic. Fish were killed 100 kilometers downstream.

The broken dam in Zambia in a photo taken on February 19. KEYSTONE

More than half of Zambia's 21 million inhabitants rely on the Kafue as a source of drinking water or to irrigate their fields. According to the Zambian government, crops were destroyed and the groundwater contaminated. Because of the accident, the water supply to Kitwe was temporarily interrupted.

How did the authorities react?

The Zambian government had planes and speedboats drop hundreds of tons of lime into the river to neutralize the acid mine waste in the water and limit the damage. The government later declared that the situation was under control, the water quality was normalizing and there was no cause for concern.

Zambia 🇿🇲 earned $7.6 Billion from copper exports in 2024, the second highest in Africa. pic.twitter.com/MKrITPvc82 — Africa First (@AfricaFirsts) August 1, 2025

However, the US embassy in Zambia announced in August that it had withdrawn all US personnel from the area near the mine due to new information indicating "hazardous and carcinogenic substances" in the environment.

Sino-Metals Leach Zambia apologized and agreed to help with the clean-up.

What are the new allegations?

According to the South African environmental remediation company Drizit, the accident was much worse than Sino-Metals and the authorities have admitted.

Employees had taken more than 3500 samples for analysis, which revealed dangerous concentrations of cyanide, arsenic, copper, zinc, lead, chromium, cadmium and other pollutants "that pose significant long-term health risks, including organ damage, birth defects and cancer".

Dead fish in the Kafue River near the mining town of Luanshya. KEYSTONE

According to the report, there are still 900,000 cubic meters of toxic substances in the environment. To ensure that people are not endangered for decades to come, appropriate remediation steps are needed. Drizit's full report has not yet been published.

Sino-Metals told the AP news agency that the Zambian government is looking for a new company to carry out a new investigation.

What role does China play in Zambia?

Zambia is one of the ten largest copper producers in the world. The government wants to increase annual production to three million tons by 2031. Chinese investment is playing a key role in this.

Sino-Metals Leach Zambia is a subsidiary of the state-owned company China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group. China is one of the most important copper importers in the world. Prices for the metal, which is used in electric vehicles and batteries, have reached record highs this year.