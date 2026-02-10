  1. Residential Customers
Part of switch replaced Track damage between Aarau and Zurich has been repaired

SDA

10.2.2026 - 05:05

SBB had to replace part of a switch on the line between Lenzburg and Othmarsingen AG. (theme picture)
Picture: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

Trains between Aarau and Zurich will run according to schedule again on Tuesday. The track damage between Lenzburg and Othmarsingen AG has been repaired.

Keystone-SDA

10.02.2026, 05:05

10.02.2026, 05:07

  • Trains between Aarau and Zurich will run according to schedule again on Tuesday.
  • Rail traffic on this route was severely disrupted on Monday evening due to track damage.
  • There were delays, cancellations and detour.
This was reported by an SBB spokeswoman at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

As part of the switch had to be replaced, SBB expected the disruption to last several hours. The construction work was completed shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday night, the spokeswoman said.

Due to the track damage, rail traffic on this route was severely disrupted on Monday evening. There were delays, cancellations and detour. According to SBB, the IC1, IC3, IC5, IC8, IR55, RE37 and S-Bahn S23 and S42 lines were affected.

There were delays, cancellations and detour. Travelers were asked to allow extra travel time. SBB has also posted a live ticker.

