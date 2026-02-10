SBB had to replace part of a switch on the line between Lenzburg and Othmarsingen AG. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

Trains between Aarau and Zurich will run according to schedule again on Tuesday. The track damage between Lenzburg and Othmarsingen AG has been repaired.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was reported by an SBB spokeswoman at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

As part of the switch had to be replaced, SBB expected the disruption to last several hours. The construction work was completed shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday night, the spokeswoman said.

There were delays, cancellations and detour. Travelers were asked to allow extra travel time. SBB has also posted a live ticker.