Investigation initiated Tractor driver dies while felling trees in Ormalingen BL

22.1.2025 - 13:42

The man was thrown from the tractor and fell under the vehicle.
A 73-year-old man was fatally injured while felling a tree in Ormalingen BL on Tuesday afternoon. An investigation has been launched.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 73-year-old man was fatally injured on Tuesday afternoon.
  • The man fell under the tractor while felling a tree and died at the scene of the accident.
  • The authorities in Basel have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.
A 73-year-old man was fatally injured in a tractor accident in Ormalingen BL on Tuesday afternoon. The man fell under the tractor while felling a tree and died at the scene of the accident, as reported by the Basel region police on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old tractor driver was working with another person in the Stuckleberg area shortly after 5 p.m. to fell a tree with a cable winch. The cable winch came loose and the tractor slid down the steep forest slope, it was reported. The man was thrown out of the tractor and fell under the vehicle.

The Basel region authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

