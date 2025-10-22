Workers are busy clearing the potatoes from the road. BRK News

A tractor driver unintentionally caused a very special kind of skid on Wednesday morning in Weinfelden, Thurgau: several tons of potatoes ended up on the road due to a defective tailgate.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 54-year-old tractor driver lost several tons of potatoes on the Freiestrasse in Weinfelden.

The fire department and the depot had to clean the road over a length of 200 meters.

The driver will be charged with insufficiently secured load. Show more

An unusual traffic incident occurred in Weinfelden TG early on Wednesday morning. At around 7.15 a.m., a 54-year-old farmer lost part of his load on the Freiestrasse: While driving, the tailgate on the rear of his two trailers came loose, causing several tons of potatoes to slide onto the road over a distance of around 200 meters.

Several tons of potatoes lying on the road BRK News

The road temporarily turned into a slippery mess. The Freiestrasse had to be partially closed so that the Weinfelden fire department, together with the depot and a private construction company, could clear away the scattered load. A wheel loader was used to collect and remove the crop.

No one was injured. However, the Thurgau cantonal police initiated proceedings: The driver will be charged with inadequately securing the load and will have to answer to the public prosecutor's office. The amount of damage caused and the exact technical cause are currently being investigated.