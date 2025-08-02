  1. Residential Customers
Serious accident in Germany Tractor overturns - two boys seriously injured

2.8.2025 - 16:36

A four-year-old boy was thrown from the tractor and seriously injured in the rollover.
A four-year-old boy was thrown from the tractor and seriously injured in the rollover.
After a violent collision, a tractor overturns in Heidenheim in Baden-Württemberg. A four-year-old boy is thrown out of the cab. But how exactly did the accident happen?

DPA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A serious accident involving a tractor has occurred in the German state of Baden-Württemberg.
  • Two children were seriously injured.
  • In the accident, a car crashed with great force into the tractor, which overturned. One of the two children was thrown out of the tractor.
Show more

Two children were seriously injured when a tractor overturned in the Heidenheim district of Baden-Württemberg. One of the two four-year-old boys was thrown out of the tractor, according to the police. A rescue helicopter flew him to hospital. According to initial findings, there is no danger to life. Two adults also suffered serious injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the 29-year-old tractor driver wanted to turn into an agricultural road in the municipality of Gerstetten. At the same time, a car driver approached him from behind and drove into the rear of the tractor with relatively high force. He drove off the road, rolled over several times and then came to a halt on the tires.

The 21-year-old's car ended up in the ditch. Rescue workers also took the two drivers and the second four-year-old boy to hospital.

The police estimate the material damage at around 100,000 euros. An expert is now to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

