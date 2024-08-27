One month before the vote, opponents of the BVG reform are criticizing the federal government's figures. The SGB therefore invites you to a press conference.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you One month before the vote, opponents of the pension fund reform are sharply criticizing the federal government's figures on the consequences of the proposal.

From their point of view, more people would be affected by pension losses if they voted yes. Show more

"Unrealistic", "embellishing", "misleading": one month before the vote, opponents of the pension fund reform are sharply criticizing the federal government's figures on the consequences of the proposal. From their point of view, more people would be affected by pension losses in the event of a Yes vote.

According to the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB), which had launched a referendum against the BVG reform, the calculations of the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) are far too positive and give the electorate a false picture. In reality, the effects are much more serious.

According to new calculations by the SGB, the reduction in the conversion rate is already leading to falling BVG pensions for salaries over CHF 4,000. Contrary to claims, the reform will also affect pensioners: if it is accepted, many pensioners will have to wait even longer for inflation compensation.

In the referendum booklet, the Confederation writes that people with a monthly income of around CHF 5,500 or more would have to expect a loss of BVG pensions.

