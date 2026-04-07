Bakeries are finding it increasingly difficult. Jan Woitas/dpa

The bakery Konditorei Frei from Nussbaumen AG is closing three branches in Baden and Turgi at the end of June. Rising costs and a shortage of skilled workers are making several locations unprofitable.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bäckerei Konditorei Frei is closing three branches in Baden and Turgi as of June 30 - due to increasing cost pressure and a shortage of skilled workers.

The family business from Nussbaumen employs around 130 people, who will be kept on internally if possible. Show more

Bäckerei Konditorei Frei, one of the largest bakeries in Aargau with fourteen stores, is closing three branches in the Baden region as of June 30, 2026. This affects the two locations in the Turgi district - on Bahnhofstrasse and in the Wil district - as well as the branch in Baden's Kappelerhof, which has been in operation since 1977.

"Despite sustained efforts, these branches could no longer be run profitably," the family-run company announced, as reported in the Badener Tagblatt newspaper. The board of directors and management made the decision after a comprehensive analysis.

Skills shortage affects the entire industry

The bakery, which is run by Hansjörg and Dominik Frei in the second generation and employs around 130 people, is struggling with a shortage of skilled workers, like many craft businesses. "It is becoming increasingly difficult to find qualified employees, particularly in production," says the press release obtained by the newspaper.

In parallel to the closures, the company is realigning its product range: away from a broad range and towards the most popular products. Strong branches in well-frequented locations are to be further expanded.

Wherever possible, affected employees are to be kept on internally. According to the operators, redundancies are to be avoided wherever possible.