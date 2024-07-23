Café Schneider in Würenlingen AG opened in 1952: since Monday, the traditional establishment has been closed for good. Google Maps

The news came as a surprise to locals and regulars alike: Café Schneider in Würenlingen AG has to close with immediate effect. The traditional establishment was known far beyond the town's borders.

Andreas Fischer

The shock came almost overnight: After 72 years, Café Schneider in Würenlingen AG is closing - with immediate effect. Founded in 1952, the traditional establishment was known far beyond the municipality's borders for its homemade ice cream and patisserie.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", Café Schneider has been closed since Monday. Customers were only informed of the closure the evening before. A Facebook post read: "Unfortunately, we are forced to close our café with immediate effect. Unfortunately, we were not able to say goodbye to everyone personally".

The post is written on behalf of the entire team: they have had an incredible number of wonderful moments and encounters with guests and would like to thank them for their loyalty. For the guests, however, the closure comes as a complete surprise. Comments include terms such as "stunned", "incredibly sad" and "shocked".

Cost increases and staff shortages

Of course, the management did not close Café Schneider on the spur of the moment. The five employees had been able to prepare for this, the "Aargauer Zeitung" was told. Despite the difficult situation, they stayed until the end.

The management, who did not wish to be named, cited the enormous increase in costs as the reason for the closure. On the other hand, it had become increasingly difficult to find staff.