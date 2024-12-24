Stratea AG is bankrupt. Screenshot Google Maps

An era is coming to an end in Frick AG: Stratea AG, formerly known as K. Studer AG, is insolvent. With over 100 employees, a long-established company is on the brink of collapse.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stratea AG, formerly known as K. Studer AG, files for bankruptcy - over 100 employees are affected.

The company was known regionally for building elements made of artificial and natural stone.

A planned new building never materialized and the future of the employees is uncertain. Show more

A chapter of regional industrial history is closing in Frick AG: Stratea AG, formerly known as K. Studer AG, is insolvent. More than 100 employees fear for their future after the company went into liquidation. According to an advertisement in the official gazette, the company has been declared bankrupt. The "Aargauer Zeitung" initially reported the news.

Founded in 1931, the company was a household name in the region. It made a name for itself primarily with building elements made of artificial stone, natural stone and concrete.

In 2023, Roger Dällenbach took over the management of the company and initiated a reorientation. Under a new name, Stratea AG specialized in architectural and design elements. However, the restructuring could not save the company. "This is the end of an era", commented long-term observers to the "Aargauer Zeitung".

A planned new building remained a vision

In January 2024, the company raised hopes once again with a planned new building: The existing office building on Schulstrasse was to be replaced by a two-storey modular building. But the construction work never materialized. A year later, the project profiles stand unchanged in the sky, as a memorial to a dream that was never realized.

The company's homepage is now offline, as are its social media profiles. A statement from Stratea AG has not yet been received. The future is uncertain for the more than 100 employees. It remains to be seen whether solutions will be found to secure the jobs.