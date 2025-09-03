The company has not succeeded in switching to electric Postbuses. (symbolic image) sda

After more than seven decades, the Dünser bus company in Trimmis is closing down. The reason: the switch to electric buses caused unsolvable problems for the operating family.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Dünser bus company in Trimmis ceased operations after 74 years

The switch to electric buses caused technical problems and a heavy workload

The Dünser brothers are drawing a line under the business and looking for new career paths Show more

A piece of Graubünden's transport history has come to an end: after 74 years, the Dünser bus company in Trimmis has ceased operations. As reported by "Südostschweiz", the brothers Walter and Daniel Dünser gave up their Postbus contract at the end of May - the step was taken after years of constant stress and financial bottlenecks.

The family business was founded in 1951 by Christian Dünser. Initially operating with a VW bus, the company developed over the decades into an integral part of public transport between Landquart and Chur. In the end, it employed 18 people and operated seven buses on behalf of Postauto Schweiz AG.

According to the brothers, the end came when PostBus announced the switch to electromobility from 2019. "That was probably the moment when we should have said: 'We're not going along with that'," recalls Daniel Dünser.

Working 12 to 15 hours a day

The first electric buses were in service from 2023. While the two-axle buses were still relatively reliable, the articulated buses delivered later caused considerable problems. Charging stations did not work as intended and buses regularly broke down. Diesel replacement buses were constantly in use, and the brothers themselves also had to step in at weekends.

"The technology is still in its infancy," summarizes Daniel Dünser. In addition to the technical hassle, the company was also burdened by the additional bureaucratic workload. Working hours of 12 to 15 hours a day had become the norm, including health problems. In addition, the company's own workshop meant the loss of a key business area: they were still able to repair diesel buses themselves, but not electric buses.

In the end, the brothers drew the line. The transport contract was terminated at the end of May 2025 and the buses and workshop were taken over by Postbus. Only the village garage and the car wash remain. For Daniel Dünser, a new chapter begins at a garage in Chur, while his brother is still looking for a new job.

Despite all the melancholy, the two stand by their decision. "At the end of the day, we had to be happy if we could break even," says Walter Dünser.