The Swiss food group Orior has announced far-reaching cuts. One subsidiary in Graubünden is particularly hard hit - almost three quarters of the workforce will have to go.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 90 jobs in Graubünden are to fall victim to a reorganization.

A traditional location will be largely cut back and one store closed.

In the long term, the restructuring is intended to strengthen the Group's earning power. Show more

The crisis-ridden food group Orior has announced far-reaching restructuring measures in its half-year results for 2025. 90 jobs are affected.

The aim of the measures is to reduce debt by a high double-digit million amount over the next 18 months.

The reorganization of the dried meat subsidiary Albert Spiess is a radical move. Orior intends to relocate the production of all products not directly related to Graubünden to its sister company Rapelli in Stabio over the next twelve months, as the company announced on Thursday. The Schiers site is to be reduced to a minimum and the Ganda store in Landquart closed.

Around 90 of the 130 employees in Schiers will be directly affected by the reorganization, according to the statement. A social plan is being drawn up for them. Albert Spiess and Rapelli are to be legally merged into one company. Albert Spiess' profitability has been under pressure for years, partly due to the sharp rise in raw material prices. Inventory corrections were added in the previous year.

Expansion of Gesa and Casualfood

Orior is also making cuts at Group level. The structure is to be streamlined administratively and organizationally. All options are being examined for the Belgian subsidiary Culinor Food Group, whose hoped-for synergies have not materialized since the takeover in 2016 - up to and including a sale. In contrast, the German Biotta sister company Gesa and the airport catering company Casualfood are to be expanded. The stake in the Italian pasta specialist Gaetarelli will also be strengthened.

Overall, the half-year result was weaker than in the previous year. Sales fell by 2.9 percent to CHF 305 million. The operating margin at EBITDA level fell from 7.3 percent to 5.4 percent. The result was negatively impacted by legacy costs from the previous year, tender losses and high raw material prices. Free cash flow developed positively to CHF 10.7 million after CHF -13.2 million in the previous year. Net debt fell to CHF 173.3 million.

Orior has revised its sales forecast for the year as a whole to between -2 and -4 percent (previously -4 to -6 percent). The EBITDA margin is now expected to be between 5.9 and 6.3 percent (previously 6.0-6.4 percent). According to the press release, the relocation costs at Albert Spiess and delays in the opening of new airport outlets will have a negative impact in the short term. In the long term, however, the measures adopted should strengthen the Group's growth, profitability and resilience.

