"Witzig the Office Company" is insolvent. Screenshot Google Maps

A traditional company from Frauenfeld is insolvent: "Witzig The Office Company" has had to file for insolvency. According to reports, employees only received half their wages in December.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Witzig The Office Company in Frauenfeld is insolvent and has to file for bankruptcy.

According to "Frauenfeld aktuell", the 80 or so employees only received half their wages in December and had to hand over company materials.

In a press release, "Witzig Alteco" emphasizes that it is not affected legally or economically. Show more

A long-established company from Frauenfeld is insolvent: "Witzig The Office Company" has to file for insolvency. This was reported by the "St. Galler Tagblatt".

The insolvency was made public in a notice on the website of the former partner company Witzig Alteco Digital Services AG. It states that it is "with regret and great concern" that Witzig The Office Company AG is no longer solvent. At the same time, the management emphasizes that Witzig Alteco is not affected by the insolvency.

As Witzig Alteco CEO Ueli Graf explains in the Tagblatt, the two companies were completely separated years ago - both operationally and legally. The owner of Witzig Alteco is CoOpera Beteiligungen AG. The former sister company and the employees affected are wished "only the best", it continues.

Employees only received half their December salary

There is no mention of the insolvency on the website of "Witzig The Office Company" itself. As reported by the local free newspaper "Frauenfeld aktuell", the approximately 80 employees were informed of the dramatic financial situation on December 19. A few days later, on December 22, they had to hand in company property such as laptops and tools. Since then, they have not been allowed to enter the company premises. Only around half of the December salary was paid out.

CEO Kevin Willy confirmed to "Frauenfeld aktuell" that the insolvency application had already been filed in December. The company had been in the red since 2019. Several restructuring measures had not been able to sustainably improve the economic situation. According to Willy, the company wants to support its employees in their search for new jobs.

Witzig The Office Company was long regarded as one of the leading providers of comprehensive office concepts in German-speaking Switzerland. The last member of the founding Witzig family left the company in 2023. The commercial building at Hungerbühelstrasse 22 in Frauenfeld is owned by CoOpera Immobilien AG.

