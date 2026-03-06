The Sonne in Auslikon ZH is closed. Screenshot Google Maps

The "Sonne" restaurant in Auslikon ZH will remain closed for the time being. The current tenant's business has been declared bankrupt - marking another turning point in the restaurant's 180-year history.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The tenant of the "Sonne" restaurant in Auslikon ZH has been declared bankrupt.

The traditional inn has existed for more than 180 years and has had several changes of tenant in recent years.

The owners want to continue to run the "Sonne" as a restaurant and are already looking for new tenants. Show more

The "Sonne" restaurant in Auslikon near Pfäffikon ZH has ceased trading. According to an entry in the commercial register, the sole proprietorship of tenant Uros Razpet has been declared bankrupt. This is reported in the "Zürcher Oberländer" newspaper.

The property belongs to Nadine Spörri-Näf and her husband Patrick Spörri. The building contractor confirms to the portal that the tenant's bankruptcy took place at short notice. "It happened quickly in the end," he says. He does not comment on the causes.

The "Sonne" is a traditional inn in the Zurich Oberland. The building has been used for catering for more than 180 years. In recent years, however, there have been several changes in the management of the business.

Two bankruptcies within just a few years

After the long-standing landlady Silvia Näf left the restaurant in summer 2016, new tenants took over the business. However, they had to file for bankruptcy after around a year and a half.

In 2018, Peter Näf and his daughter Nadine Spörri-Näf continued to run the restaurant themselves. They ran the "Sonne" for four years. According to Spörri-Näf, they did not withdraw at the end of 2022 for financial reasons. "I became a mother and wanted to focus on my family," she told the newspaper.

The restaurant was leased again at the beginning of 2023. The new leaseholder, Uros Razpet, has run the business ever since - until his company also had to file for bankruptcy.

"Village life is dying"

Online reviews show that the restaurant has recently been criticized in some cases. On the Tripadvisor platform, there are comments such as "Never again 'Sonne' Auslikon", "Everything loveless" or "Mediocre".

Despite the renewed insolvency, the "Sonne" will continue to be used as a restaurant. Several former restaurants in the region have recently been converted into apartments, such as the "Puurehuus" in Wermatswil and the "Metzg" in Russikon.

However, the owners are not planning this step for the "Sonne". "If a village no longer has a pub, village life dies. We want Auslikon to continue to have a restaurant," Nadine Spörri-Näf tells zo-online.ch.