The textile company Schoeller Textil AG is closing its plant in Sevelen SG. 170 employees are affected.

170 employees will be affected by the closure of the Schoeller Textil AG plant in Sevelen SG at the end of 2025. The reasons given for the measure include high wage and energy costs. The consultation process will begin in the next few days, the company announced.

According to Schoeller Textil AG, the high wage and energy costs, the strong Swiss franc and the persistently poor market situation since the coronavirus pandemic have made it impossible to produce highly specialized fabrics in Switzerland on a cost-covering basis.

The company's competitiveness against global competitors has steadily deteriorated in recent years. Short-time working was introduced twice at the Sevelen site last year due to low demand. Even a turnaround project launched in 2024 was unable to stabilize the situation in the long term.

The plant in Sevelen will now be gradually shut down over a period of nine to twelve months. The company wants to find socially responsible solutions for the approximately 170 employees, including support in finding a job. Funds from the Patronal Foundation will be made available for accompanying measures.

Schoeller Textil AG, which specializes in high-tech fabrics, is owned 50 percent each by the Swiss Albers Group and Formosa Taffeta Co Ltd, Taipei (FTC). The high-tech textiles business will be continued in cooperation with Formosa Taffeta in Asia, according to the press release. The Schoeller brand will continue to exist.

