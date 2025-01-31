Lerch AG has to cease operations. Google Street View

After 156 years, the history of the Winterthur construction company Lerch AG is coming to an end. 130 employees are losing their jobs, but are said to have already been provided with follow-up solutions.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The traditional Winterthur company Lerch AG is closing down with immediate effect.

The reason is the difficult market environment in the construction industry.

Follow-up solutions have been found for most of the 130 or so employees. Show more

"For financial reasons, we feel compelled to apply for a provisional debt-restructuring moratorium," writes Winterthur-based construction company Lerch AG in a statement. The Winterthur district court responsible has since approved the application.

The long-established company, which can look back on 156 years of company history, is therefore closing its operations with immediate effect. The company cites a difficult market environment in the construction industry and the resulting tougher competitive conditions as the reasons for the decision.

Around 130 jobs will be lost as a result of the decision. However, solutions have been found for those affected: "Lerch AG is relieved that, with a few exceptions, all of the more than 130 employees will be able to continue working for the company," the press release states.

This has created an important basis for ensuring that many of Lerch AG's ongoing projects and construction sites can be continued in a timely and professional manner.