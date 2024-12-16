The Tanner bakery in Zurich-Oerlikon has been around for 120 years. Screenshot Google Maps

Zurich's Tanner bakery and patisserie has to close after 120 years. On Christmas Eve of all days. Two employees lose their jobs as a result.

The traditional bakery and patisserie Tanner in Zurich-Oerlikon has to close after 120 years.

The reason: too few customers. The competition is getting bigger and bigger.

Two employees therefore lose their jobs. Show more

On Christmas Eve of all days, the traditional Tanner bakery and patisserie in Zurich-Oerlikon has to close for good. It was 120 years old. Serge Tanner (54) will be standing in his bakery for the last time. He ran the bakery for seven years and completed his apprenticeship here in 1988.

So Tanner has been in the bakery day in, day out for 36 years. But: "It's no longer profitable," he tells the "Zürich 24" portal. Tanner cites a lack of customers from the surrounding offices as the main reason for the closure. "Many work from home and then eat at home," he says. The pressure of competition from petrol station stores and major distributors is also being felt.

Recently, Tanner has also increasingly offered lunch menus and focused on catering. "It has generally become difficult for smaller businesses with their own bakery," says Tanner. However, he was unable to turn the tide. "I wanted to make a decision before I had to file for bankruptcy," he says.

Two employees lose their jobs

The bakery has two employees, including Claudia Tanner, Serge Tanner's daughter. Like her father, the 24-year-old completed her apprenticeship in this business. Corinne Obi has been working as a sales assistant in the store for eight years. The 42-year-old toldBlickthat the competition had become too fierce. The nearby butcher's shop would also offer menus. A sandwich store has also opened on Schafhauserstrasse.

Obi has respect for her last day of work. "We want to be there for our regular customers until the last day. But the Nastüechli will be ready, that's for sure," she tells Blick. After all, she has already found a new job. Claudia Tanner also already has a new employer. What the future holds for Serge Tanner and his partner remains to be seen.