According to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office, transportation in Switzerland cost approximately 117 billion francs in 2023. At the same time, traffic volume has increased significantly since 2000, with the car remaining the dominant mode of transportation.

Total transportation costs amounted to 117 billion Swiss francs in 2023, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in its pocket guide “Mobility and Transportation,” published on Friday. Passenger transport accounted for 77 percent of these costs, while freight transport accounted for the remaining 23 percent. Between 2019 and 2023, total costs rose by 8 percent, the report added.

In passenger transportation, traffic volume has increased by a good quarter since 2000. According to the data, cars dominated in 2024, accounting for 68 percent of passenger-kilometers traveled. Rail followed with 18 percent.

As the latest figures from 2021 suggest, people in Switzerland spent an average of 80 minutes a day in traffic. The majority of this time—namely 41.6 minutes—was spent on leisure activities.

The number of motor vehicles on the roads reached 6.9 million. Of these, 4.8 million were passenger cars, which represents a doubling since 1980. By 2025, one in every 20 cars was electric.

Stable freight traffic and less Alpine transit

In contrast to passenger transport, freight transport volumes have remained largely stable over the past twenty years. According to the report, 63 percent of freight was transported by road, and 37 percent by rail. The number of trucks crossing the Alps has fallen by one-third since 2000.

Despite the high volume of traffic, CO2 emissions from transportation have fallen by 16 percent since 2000. In 2024, the sector accounted for 42 percent of Switzerland’s total CO2 emissions and 38 percent of its energy consumption.

Meanwhile, road safety has shown a positive trend: The number of fatalities in traffic accidents has fallen significantly since the 1970s.