The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge reaches a record height of up to 625 meters. Economically, however, the construction of the bridge is not without controversy.

The world's highest bridge has been opened to traffic in the south-western Chinese province of Guizhou. According to the state news agency Xinhua, the height from the riverbed to the roadway of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is 625 meters.

Travel time two minutes instead of two hours

This is roughly equivalent to the height of the Shanghai Tower (632 meters), the tallest skyscraper in the People's Republic of China. The main span of the suspension bridge measures 1420 meters. It will reduce the journey time through the Huajiang Gorge in the mountainous province of Guizhou from around two hours to just a few minutes.

"The opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will reduce the travel time between the two sides from two hours to two minutes," said Zhang Yin, head of the Guizhou provincial transportation authority, at a media conference on Wednesday. The bridge would lead to "enormous improvements in regional traffic conditions" and give new impetus to the "economic and social development" of the region.

Construction of the mega infrastructure project took three years. According to reports in Chinese state media, the costs amounted to over two billion renminbi (around 220 million Swiss francs).

Criticism of high costs

China has invested heavily in its infrastructure in recent decades. The world's highest bridge to date is already located in the mountainous province of Guizhou: the Beipanjiang Bridge is 565 meters high. It has now been replaced by the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge as the world's highest bridge in terms of distance from the ground.

If the height of the structure alone is used as a yardstick, the Millau Viaduct in southern France is the highest bridge in the world. The structure of the bridge has a height of 343 meters.

18 of the 20 highest bridges in the world are on Chinese territory. However, the construction of such huge infrastructure projects is considered highly controversial due to the high costs involved: Some of the local provinces in the People's Republic of China are heavily in debt, which is increasingly slowing down the country's economic growth. Guizhou province is one of the most indebted regions in the country.