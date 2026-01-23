The traffic jam on the A2 highway southbound near the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel, which had grown to 11 kilometers in length, had shortened to 7 kilometers by early Friday evening. According to the TCS, the wait time was still 70 minutes as of around 5:30 p.m.

Holiday traffic has been causing traffic jams stretching for kilometers at the Gotthard Pass for years. (File photo)

Road Traffic Traffic jam at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel shortens to seven kilometers

The traffic jam had formed due to heavy traffic on several sections, as the TCS noted on its website. The A13 via the San Bernardino Tunnel was recommended as an alternative route.

At the south entrance heading north, drivers were delayed by 30 minutes around 5:30 p.m. The traffic jam stretched three kilometers. On Friday at noon, traffic there had been backed up for four kilometers.

Holiday traffic regularly causes traffic jams stretching for kilometers in front of the main road tunnel for north-south traffic.