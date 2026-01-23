Summer vacation traffic heading south remains heavy. By Monday afternoon, the traffic jam in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel in Göschenen, UR, had stretched to over ten kilometers.

Once again, traffic is backing up on the A2 in the canton of Uri as cars head toward Ticino. (File photo)

According to the TCS, drivers and passengers will have to wait about one hour and 40 minutes before they can enter the 17-kilometer-long road tunnel toward Airolo, TI. The A13 via San Bernardino is recommended as an alternative route to the A2.

Patience is also needed for northbound traffic. At 11 a.m., traffic was backed up for four kilometers in front of the south entrance.