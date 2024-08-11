On the last school holiday weekend in many cantons, traffic jams of over ten kilometers in length again occurred in front of the Gotthard south portal in the northbound direction. Keystone (Archivbild)

As on the previous day, traffic jams also built up in front of the Gotthard south portal on Sunday. The traffic jam grew to up to 14 kilometers. The school year starts again in many cantons on Monday.

As the school year starts again in many cantons, many people set off on their return journey from the south at the weekend.

As on Saturday, the traffic jam in front of the Gotthard south portal was at times 14 kilometers long on Sunday.

The time lost was up to 2 hours and 20 minutes. The San Bernardino route, which was recommended as an alternative route, was also congested at times Show more

The return journey from the south was once again a test of patience for many in numerous cantons on the last weekend of the school holidays. As on Saturday, traffic jams also built up on Sunday in front of the Gotthard south portal over a length of 14 kilometers at times.

Between Faido TI and the remaining metering point at Airolo TI, there was another traffic jam, initially ten kilometers long, early Sunday afternoon, as reported by the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) on the X short message service. This resulted in a wait of over an hour and a half before the 16.9-kilometre Gotthard Tunnel could be tackled.

According to the Ticino police, the traffic jam grew to 14 kilometers around 4 pm. The time lost was up to 2 hours and 20 minutes. The San Bernardino route, which was recommended as an alternative route, was also congested at times

But cars were also jammed in the southbound direction in front of the Gotthard north portal in the canton of Uri. Vehicles were at a standstill there for four kilometers.

On Monday, school starts in the cantons of Aarau, Appenzell-Inner- and Ausserrhoden, Basel-Stadt and -Land, the German-speaking part of Bern, Glarus, Graubünden, Obwalden, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn and Thurgau.

