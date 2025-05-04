The traffic jam at the Gotthard south portal cracked the 10-kilometer mark shortly after noon on Sunday. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Shortly before midnight, return traffic was still backed up for ten kilometers in front of the Gotthard south portal.

On Sunday, the northbound return traffic once again caused a long traffic jam in front of the Gotthard south portal.

At 2.30 p.m., the traffic jam was 14 kilometers long.

There was also a two-kilometer traffic jam at the north portal between Wassen and Göschenen UR. Show more

The Ticino cantonal police reported on X that traffic was still flowing slowly between Giornico and Airolo.

The traffic jam only cleared up at around 2 a.m., according to the police. Early Monday morning, traffic on the Gotthard was flowing again in both directions, as confirmed by the Viasuisse traffic service at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, the traffic jam had already reached a length of five kilometers. By 12.30 p.m., traffic had backed up to ten kilometers, and by early afternoon it was already 14 kilometers between Biasca and Airolo, according to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). Drivers had to expect a waiting time of up to two hours and 20 minutes.

There was also a two-kilometre traffic jam at times between Wassen and Göschenen UR at the north portal, with a waiting time of around 20 minutes. Traffic had already backed up for ten kilometers in front of the south portal on Saturday. There were also tailbacks at the north portal heading south.

Alternative route recommended

For travelers heading towards Zurich, the TCS recommended the alternative route via the A13 and the San Bernardino tunnel. However, the A13 in the direction of San Bernardino is currently closed at night between the pass road and San Bernardino due to construction work, as can be seen on the TCS website. However, this only affects a small section and has no major impact due to the volume of traffic at night, according to Viasuisse. The San Bernardino Pass is expected to remain closed until the end of May.