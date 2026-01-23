The traffic jam southbound at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel grew again on Saturday morning. Travelers had to expect wait times of up to two hours and ten minutes between Erstfeld and Göschenen (UR), according to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS).

It’s a familiar sight during the holiday season in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel: Traffic often backs up for several kilometers. (File photo)

Road Traffic Traffic jam with a wait time of over two hours at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel

Traffic was backed up on several stretches, according to the TCS website. The length of the traffic jam was increasing. As an alternative route, the TCS recommended the A13 via the San Bernardino Tunnel.

As is well known, holiday traffic causes kilometers-long traffic jams in front of the most important road tunnel for north-south traffic. As early as Friday, the drive south required patience. At one point, the traffic jam had reached a length of eleven kilometers.