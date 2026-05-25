Travel on Whit Monday led to heavy traffic on the roads and at the airports. Traffic jams formed at the Gotthard tunnel on Monday and there was also a high volume of passengers at the airports.

Traffic Traffic jams and queues at the end of the Whitsun weekend

Around 84,300 passengers traveled through Basel-Mulhouse Airport over the long Whitsun weekend. A further 34,000 people are expected to arrive on Whit Monday, the airport announced on Monday in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA. This is an estimate, according to the EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse communications team.

On Monday, Geneva Airport predicted a volume of around 210,000 travelers during the entire Pentecost weekend.

In front of the Gotthard south portal heading north, return traffic was backed up for three kilometers on Monday afternoon. This led to a waiting time of up to 30 minutes. In the opposite direction, the traffic jam was one kilometer long with a time loss of up to ten minutes.