Around 30 people, including minors, were arrested. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

The Valais cantonal police have busted a drug ring that sold more than half a tonne of hashish and two kilograms of cocaine in the Sierre region over three years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Valais cantonal police have busted a drug ring that sold more than half a ton of hashish and two kilograms of cocaine in the Sierre region over three years.

Around 30 people, including minors, were arrested.

The network was organized in a pyramid structure and sourced its goods mainly from western Switzerland. Show more

Around 30 people, including minors, were arrested.

The drug ring had been active in Sierre and the surrounding area for more than three years, as reported by the cantonal police and the Valais public prosecutor's office on Tuesday. The investigation was launched in spring 2023 and led to a first series of arrests in November of the same year.

According to the prosecution authorities, around 30 people have been arrested to date, including minors who were involved in various roles such as couriers, dealers or supervisors.

The network was organized in a pyramid structure and mainly sourced its goods from western Switzerland. When resold on the street, it generated a turnover of over four million francs with the hashish and more than 175,000 francs with the cocaine.