A child is forced to watch as family members disappear into the river. During a group outing, one member of the group gets into trouble while swimming. Several people die while trying to help.

Five people lost their lives in a river in the U.S. when several of them tried to help someone in distress. The group had actually gathered to go fishing on the Scioto River in the state of Ohio, according to U.S. media reports citing Sheriff Jeffrey Balzer. When one of the adults went into the river to swim, “that’s when the tragedy began,” the sheriff said during a press conference on Monday (local time).

The person reportedly got into trouble while swimming. Two people then rushed into the water to help but also found themselves in distress. Finally, two more people went into the river to provide assistance. All five died.

Driver Saw a "Visibly Distressed" Child—Help Came Too Late

The accident occurred on Sunday evening. Investigators believe that the victims include two sets of parents and one other person. No further details were available at this time. The incident is still under investigation, officials said. A language barrier is complicating the investigation.

According to reports, a driver near the river had initially seen a “visibly distressed” child running on Sunday and subsequently called emergency services. “The child said his family was in the river,” the sheriff reported. But help arrived too late. All five victims have since been recovered from the river.

According to U.S. media reports, two children were traveling with the group. They are six and seven years old and are in the care of social services.