Rescue teams have suspended the search for the time being: German former biathlete Laura Dahlmeier had a serious accident while mountain climbing in Pakistan on Monday. Her ex-boyfriend died on the mountain three years ago.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Laura Dahlmeier was hit by a falling rock while mountaineering in Pakistan and was at least seriously injured.

Fans, friends and companions are sharing Dahlmeier's fate on social media.

Particularly tragic: the ex-boyfriend of the former top biathlete died in a mountain accident three years ago. Show more

Numerous athletes quickly took to social media to express their sympathy and support for biathlon star Laura Dahlmeier's serious mountain accident. "Suddenly time stands still. We are all thinking of you, Laura," wrote luger Felix Loch, for example.

"Thinking of you," wrote his colleague Dajana Eitberger. Former German luger Natalie Geisenberger summed up her hopes: "Laura! Fight!!!".

The multiple Olympic and world champion Dahlmeier had an accident in Pakistan on Monday in a rockfall at an altitude of 5,700 meters. A rescue helicopter was only able to fly over the area the following day and the crew found no signs of life. In the evening, the search was suspended for the time being.

Laura Dahlmeier's friend Veronika Schirmer once said in a ZDF documentary about the dangerous hobby: "The worry about mountaineering, it's simply a risky sport. At some point, the statistics hit, but I just trust what she's doing."

Particularly tragic: Schirmer's brother Robert Grasegger died in an avalanche accident in Patagonia in 2022 at the age of 29. Grasegger was Laura Dahlmeier's ex-boyfriend.

Dahlmeier has been a state-certified mountain and ski guide since 2023, and mountaineering became her great passion during her active sporting career. This passion was also one of the reasons for her early career end in 2019 at the age of 25.

After that, Laura Dahlmeier was only active in her former sport as an expert for ZDF, otherwise she devoted herself to her love for the mountains. She completed various mountaineering missions every year. Just last November, she climbed the Himalayan peak of Ama Dablam in Nepal, setting a speed record in the process.