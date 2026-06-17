The A1 had to be closed for several hours. Kantonspolizei Bern

A trailer carrying over 30 sheep tipped over on its side on the A1—the highway was closed for several hours. All the animals remained unharmed. No people were injured either.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the A1 heading toward Zurich, a trailer carrying over 30 sheep tipped over on its side.

The highway had to be closed for several hours.

All the sheep were unharmed. No people were injured either. Show more

On Wednesday evening, a livestock trailer carrying over 30 sheep was involved in an accident on the A1 highway heading toward Zurich, according to the Bern Cantonal Police. The trailer tipped over on its side near Industrie Neuhof for reasons that remain unclear.

The driver and the passenger were unharmed. There were also two dogs in the vehicle, which were likewise unharmed. The report adds that emergency responders were able to transfer the animals to another vehicle with the help of a farmer. The sheep also remained unharmed and were subsequently transported away.

All the sheep survived the accident unharmed. Kantonspolizei Bern

The highway was completely closed for several hours, leading to significant traffic disruptions and backups. Traffic was diverted starting at the Kirchberg exit.

In addition to the Bern Cantonal Police, the Bern Fire and Rescue Department, a towing service, and a farmer are on the scene. The investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing.