Rescue workers at the scene of the accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone/State Railway of Thailand via AP

A crane falls onto tracks, a train crashes into it: The death toll rises after the accident in Thailand.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The death toll in a serious train accident in Thailand on Wednesday has risen to at least 22, according to authorities.

A passenger train crashed at full speed into an overturned construction crane.

Numerous passengers were also injured. Show more

According to the authorities, the death toll in a serious train accident in Thailand has risen to at least 22. A passenger train crashed at full speed into a fallen construction crane. Around 70 other passengers were injured, some of them seriously, reported the newspaper "Khaosod", citing the police.

The massive steel crane, which was being used for track construction, suddenly toppled over just seconds before the train approached, wrote the "Khaosod" newspaper.

The accident occurred in the province of Nakhon Ratchasima, about 230 kilometers northeast of Bangkok. According to the state railroad operator (SRT), 195 people were on board the train.

According to the newspaper report, several carriages derailed after the collision and passengers were trapped in the wreckage. A fire also broke out, according to the report. According to initial reports, the crane was part of a construction project for a high-speed rail line. Why it toppled over is currently being investigated.