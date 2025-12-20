An excavator digs a pit to bury the carcass of an elephant that died in a collision with a train. dpa

An express train derails, seven elephants die - the herd was huge. The head of government of the state of Assam speaks of a "deeply disturbing accident".

At least seven wild elephants have died in a collision with an express train in eastern India. "We are deeply saddened by the death of seven elephants - three adults and four calves - in a tragic train collision," wrote the head of the Assam state government, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on X.

Another calf from the herd was injured in the accident on Saturday night, as reported by NDTV and other Indian media.

100 elephants wanted to cross the tracks

According to the reports, the train driver had applied the emergency brake when he saw a herd of elephants on the track. However, some of the animals were hit by the train on the track. The train derailed due to the force of the impact, but none of the passengers were injured.

The herd consisted of around 100 animals that were trying to cross the tracks, it said. The train was traveling from Assam towards the capital New Delhi in the north of the country.

Workers repair the damaged track. AP Photo/Anupam Nath/Keystone

Head of government orders investigation

Sarma ordered an investigation into the "deeply disturbing accident". Steps should be taken to make Assam's wildlife corridors safer. According to the Assam Forest Department, 5828 wild elephants were counted in a study last year. The study showed a stable and healthy population across the state, it said.

In India, collisions between trains and elephants occur time and again. In August, the environment ministry informed parliament that at least 79 elephants had died as a result of such accidents in the past five years, NDTV reported.