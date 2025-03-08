  1. Residential Customers
Track closed Train derails in Eschenz TG - two people injured

SDA

8.3.2025 - 10:08

An S-Bahn train derailed in Eschenz TG on Friday afternoon.
An S-Bahn train derailed in Eschenz TG on Friday afternoon.
BRK News

An S-Bahn train derailed in Eschenz TG on Friday afternoon. Two people were slightly injured. The line will apparently remain closed for longer.

Keystone-SDA

08.03.2025, 10:08

08.03.2025, 10:09

The train derailed at a level crossing, as reported by the Thurgau cantonal police on Saturday. The cause is unclear and is being investigated by the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust).

The slightly injured did not require an ambulance, but the train sustained an unknown amount of damage. The passengers were able to leave the train on their own.

According to the SBB website, the line between Stein am Rhein SH and Mammern TG will remain closed until March 13 due to the derailment. Replacement buses are available for passengers.

