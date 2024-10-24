The train probably derailed due to a rockfall. Bild: Keystone

One person has died and four people have been injured in a train accident in Norway. According to the police, 55 people were on board the train when it derailed near the town of Finneidfjord in the north of the country.

The train was struck by falling rocks on its way from Trondheim to the northern city of Bodo on Thursday, a police representative told broadcaster NRK.

According to the police, 55 people were on board the train. Show more

The uninjured passengers were sent by bus to a temporary reception center nearby, head of operations Bent Are Eilertsen told the NTB news agency.

The police suspect that the train, which was on its way from Trondheim to Bodø, derailed due to a falling rock. The train slid several meters down to the Europastrasse 6.

As the region's rescue service explained in the online service X, three helicopters, the fire department and rescue services were dispatched.

Boulders on the tracks

Footage showed that the locomotive and the first of five wagons had derailed and slid down a slope.

According to the media, witnesses reported large boulders on the tracks. An investigation by geologists was expected before the clean-up work could begin.

Landslides are not uncommon in Norway's rugged landscape - especially in spring when the snow melts.

