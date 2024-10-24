One person dead, four injuredTrain derails in Norway after falling rocks
One person has died and four people have been injured in a train accident in Norway. According to the police, 55 people were on board the train when it derailed near the town of Finneidfjord in the north of the country.
The train was struck by falling rocks on its way from Trondheim to the northern city of Bodo on Thursday, a police representative told broadcaster NRK.
According to the police, 55 people were on board the train.