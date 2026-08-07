Those few seconds must have seemed like an eternity to a mother in the Czech Republic: The woman was dragged about 45 meters by a moving train in Northern Bohemia as she clung to the stroller carrying her toddler, which had become wedged in the train door.

Police spokeswoman Ilona Gazdosova confirmed this to the CTK news agency. According to police, the woman had gotten off the Decin–Litvinov regional train in the small North Bohemian village of Haj u Duchcova (Haan in German), west of Usti nad Labem (Aussig on the Elbe), and was just about to lift the stroller out of the train. But the doors had already closed, and the train began to move.

In desperation, the woman clung to the stroller, which was wedged in the half-open train car door. It was only after bystanders alerted the train engineer to the incident that he brought the train to a stop.

The incident ended without serious consequences: The mother suffered multiple bruises and scrapes, while her child was unharmed. The dangerous incident had actually occurred on July 22. However, it only came to light now after the police issued a call for witnesses: Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward.