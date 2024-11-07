Charlotte and Dave met on the train tracks when she tried to take her own life. Screenshot This Morning

Five years ago, Charlotte Lay wanted to take her own life. Train driver Dave stopped the train and talked to her until she felt safe to get on the train. Today they are married.

Lea Oetiker

Charlotte Lay is 33 years old and the mother of three children. She suffered from mental health problems for a long time. This burdened her so much that one day she decided to end her life. That was five years ago.

On her way to work, she decided to jump off the platform onto the tracks, sit down and wait for the train, according to theDaily Mail.

As a train approached, it stopped in front of her. The train driver, named Dave, got out of his cab, knelt down in front of her and spoke to her quietly for 30 minutes. Then she felt comfortable enough to get on the train with him. Dave took her to the station where she was handed over to the police.

No special training in dealing with mental health problems

Dave told the Daily Mail that he had never had any special training in dealing with mental health problems. He simply said all the things he would have liked to say to others who had died by suicide.

A day later, Charlotte searched for her rescuer on Facebook. She wanted to thank him for his help. "As far as I can remember, the conversation on the train tracks was about everyday things and our lives, but it was enough to break the crisis." After that, life "didn't feel so hard" and the very next day she made it her mission to find the man who had been so kind to her.

And sure enough, Charlotte found Dave and wrote to him. He replies that he is always there if she needs someone to talk to.

Dave says that he was relieved to hear from her: "I needed to know if she was okay. I had contacted the police to find out what had happened to her and just wanted to make sure she was safe."

Three years later, the wedding bells rang

The two kept in touch and wrote each other messages every day. After two months, they finally went on a date and three years later, Charlotte and Dave said "I do". Charlotte was already pregnant with their first child.

Dave says that Charlotte also saved his life. In July 2020, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer after going to the GP with back pain. "Charlotte kept saying: 'Go to the doctor. I said it was just because I was getting older," he told theBBC.

Charlotte still receives support to manage her mental health today. "I think that will always be the case. But I'm so grateful that Dave stopped that day and was so patient and understanding."