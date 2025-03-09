A man was extremely lucky on Saturday in Peru. He had chosen a train track to rest on and was promptly hit by a train.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Peru, a drunk man fell asleep on train tracks.

An approaching train hit 28-year-old Juan Carlos Tello.

He survived the accident and only sustained minor injuries to his left hand. Show more

The CCTV footage takes your breath away - but the incident ended up being relatively minor. In Peru, a drunk man was sleeping in a track bed when a train approached, hit him and dragged him along. According to the authorities in the South American country on Saturday, 28-year-old Juan Carlos Tello was apparently drunk and fell asleep on the tracks during the accident in the district of Ate.

"The train ran over him and miraculously did not kill him," said General Javier Avalos, who is responsible for safety in the Ate district. "He was obviously drunk, fell asleep on the tracks and didn't realize the train was coming."

He was able to get up and move immediately after the accident. Rescuers took the man to hospital. There, only minor injuries to his left hand were found.