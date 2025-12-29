A woman died in a rail accident in Mörigen BE on Monday. (symbolic image) Keystone

A woman was hit and killed by a train in Mörigen in the canton of Bern on Monday. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident, according to the Bern cantonal police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the police, the accident occurred on Monday morning. For reasons as yet unexplained, the woman fell onto the tracks. The train hit her despite immediately initiating emergency braking.

There are concrete indications of the identity of the deceased, as the police wrote in a statement. However, formal identification is still pending.

The passengers on the train were unharmed. However, the railroad line was closed for around three hours.