Despite the railroad barriers being closed, a car driver drives across the track. The train passes at this moment and flings the car away. You can see the crash in the video.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thailand has one of the worst road safety statistics in the world.

Since January 1, 2024, an average of 38 people have died on the roads every day. Show more

Did the driver not see the railroad crossing? Or did he think he would still manage to cross the track before the train passed?

Video footage between Muang and Tha Rua Noi stations in the Thai province of Kanchanaburi shows a driver trying to cross the track even though the barriers are already closed.

The train passes by at that moment and hurls the car away with great force. You can see the traffic accident in the video.

