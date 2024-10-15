A train carrying almost 200 passengers has derailed on the Nahe Valley Railway in Saarland. IMAGO/Aviation-Stock

A regional train in western Germany collides with a boulder and derails. The almost 200 passengers are lucky. Because there is a slope next to the track.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A regional train has hit a rock in western Germany and derailed.

The 200 passengers were uninjured, only the driver sustained abrasions.

The boulder had a diameter of around one meter, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Police. Show more

A regional express (RE) train carrying almost 200 passengers hit a boulder and derailed on an open stretch of track between Namborn and Türkismühle in the German state of Saarland this evening.

The driver sustained abrasions, but nobody else was injured, according to the federal police in Saarbrücken. According to the police, it was a train operated by the private railroad company vlexx.

The passengers were to be evacuated to a replacement train on the adjacent track. The boulder had a diameter of around one meter, said a spokeswoman for the federal police. The train was heading towards Frankfurt am Main.

Railroad spokeswoman speaks of "luck in misfortune"

The passengers were "unlucky", said the spokeswoman, as the train had slipped to the left towards the neighboring track after the derailment and not to the right towards the slope.

It was not initially clear why the boulder, as well as masses of earth and rubble, had slipped off a slope near the tracks. The railroad line was closed. Saarland borders Luxembourg and France.

dpa