Accident in Denmark Train passenger dies in collision with vehicle

Jan-Niklas Jäger

15.8.2025

One person has died in a train accident in Denmark. (symbolic image)
One person has died in a train accident in Denmark. (symbolic image)
Monika Skolimowska/dpa

In Denmark, a collision between an express train and a vehicle resulted in one death and several injuries. There were 95 people on board the train.

15.08.2025, 21:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An express train and an agricultural vehicle have collided in southern Denmark.
  • One person died in the accident and several were injured.
  • There were 95 people on board the train. Among them was a group of schoolchildren.
Show more

One person died and several others were injured in a train accident in the south of Denmark on Friday, according to police reports.

The accident occurred when an express train collided with an agricultural vehicle. According to press reports, two people were taken to hospital by helicopter.

Group of schoolchildren on board

The accident reportedly occurred near the village of Bjerndrup, around 15 kilometers from the German border. The rail network operator Banedanmark announced on the online service X that the train had collided with the vehicle at a level crossing.

Crash with car. Motorcyclist (76) dies in traffic accident in Ticino

Crash with carMotorcyclist (76) dies in traffic accident in Ticino

Danish media reported that at least two wagons had derailed. According to the railroad company DSB, 95 people were on board the train, which was traveling between the capital Copenhagen and Sönderborg. Among them was a group of schoolchildren from Sönderborg.

