Anyone traveling by train in Germany this weekend will have problems. A radio fault is having a major impact.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rail travelers in Germany must expect considerable disruptions to train services.

DB Regio has announced that all regional and suburban rail services in the Rhine-Main area are affected.

The company is working at full speed to rectify the disruption. Show more

Rail travelers must expect considerable disruptions to train services. "An IT disruption is massively affecting rail traffic in the center of Germany," Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced on its website. "Affected trains are waiting out the disruption. We are working at full speed to rectify the situation," it continued.

DB Regio said that all regional and suburban rail services in the Rhine-Main region were affected. A railroad spokesperson said that trains in the affected area were waiting for the disruption at stations. Work was being carried out at full speed to rectify the disruption. No further details were initially available.

