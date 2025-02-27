The Romanian public prosecutor's office is investigating Andrew and Tristan Tate (in the background) for human trafficking and forming a criminal organization (archive photo). KEYSTONE

In Romania, the brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate are in custody on charges of human trafficking. The influencers, known for their sexist posts, have now left for the USA.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite being under investigation for sexual abuse and human trafficking, controversial influencer Andrew Tate has left Romania.

The ban on the 38-year-old leaving the country has been lifted, the public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday.

The former kickboxer, who holds British and US citizenship, had traveled to the United States together with his brother Tristan, who is also on trial. Show more

Influencer Andrew Tate, who has been charged with human trafficking in Romania, has left the country. The former kickboxer, who has British and US citizenship, left for the United States together with his brother Tristan, who has also been charged, the Romanian Ministry of the Interior announced on Thursday. A travel ban imposed on the two had previously been lifted.

The conditions under which the Tate brothers were allowed to leave Romania initially remained unclear. They are big supporters of US President Donald Trump and have millions of followers on X. However, Andrew Tate was blocked from several other platforms due to accusations that he had posted inflammatory and misogynistic comments.

The Tate brothers have landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida pic.twitter.com/ZJHOrn8lYX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 27, 2025

Andrew Tate addressed waiting journalists in a brief statement as he and his brother left an airport terminal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Tate emphasized that neither he nor his brother had ever been convicted of a crime. He accused the media of a smear campaign.

He did not answer questions as to whether Trump had campaigned for permission to leave the country. The US President told journalists in the White House that he knew nothing about the release of the Tate brothers from Romania.

The two are supporters of the Republican. In mid-February, Andrew Tate wrote on X: "The Tates will be free, Trump is the president. The good old days are back. And they'll be better than ever."

Florida's governor: "We are not involved"

According to the governor of Florida, he was not informed about the return of the two. "We are not involved in this. I read about it in the media," said Republican Ron DeSantis when asked at a press conference.

DeSantis explained that he did not know how the return journey had come about. In case of doubt, the US government is responsible for "making entry into the USA more difficult". He was "confident" that US Justice Secretary Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem would look into this.

At the same time, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is also exploring possible measures at state level "to deal with this". DeSantis emphasized: "Florida is not a place where you are welcome when such allegations are made."

The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania at the end of 2022 along with two Romanian women. They were accused of founding a criminal organization with the aim of exploiting women. All four deny the allegations.