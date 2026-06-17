Lastminute is shifting its business focus more toward artificial intelligence and is expected to cut about 400 jobs as part of the reorganization. It remains unclear to what extent Switzerland will be affected.

The online travel provider Lastminute is realigning its business toward the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) and is expected to cut one-quarter of its approximately 1,600 jobs as part of a reorganization. It remains unclear at this time to what extent the job cuts will affect Switzerland.

The restructuring is scheduled to be implemented by the end of 2026 and is expected to result in annual cost savings of approximately 16 million euros starting in 2027, the company—which is listed on the Swiss stock exchange SIX—announced on Wednesday.

According to Lastminute, the announced job cuts will affect about 25 percent of the workforce. The company did not provide an absolute number or a breakdown by country. Based on the approximately 1,600 employees as of the end of 2025, this corresponds to about 400 jobs, as shown by a calculation based on the 2025 annual report.

At the heart of the realignment is the introduction of AI into the company’s core processes. In addition, Lastminute plans to invest in the necessary data infrastructure and specialized expertise. According to the company, these measures are intended to increase operational leverage, enable profitable growth, and strengthen its competitive position.

AI Is Fundamentally Changing the Travel Industry

CEO Alessandro Petazzi described the change as necessary in the announcement. AI is fundamentally transforming the travel industry and influencing both customers’ search and booking behavior and the way companies are organized. With this realignment, Lastminute aims to take on a pioneering role in the industry.

The job cuts will take place in several countries and are subject to the respective legal requirements and mandatory consultations with employee representatives. Lastminute did not initially provide details on how many jobs would be affected in Switzerland or at the Chiasso location.

Lastminute is one of Europe’s largest providers of package tours. The company combines flights, hotels, and other travel services on its own platform. In addition to the lastminute.com brand, the online travel provider also includes Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost, and Hotelscan.