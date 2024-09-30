The restaurant "Zur Goldige Guttere" will close in summer 2025. Google Reviews

The restaurant "Zur Goldige Guttere" on Brupbacherplatz in Zurich has to close. The reason: the building is being completely renovated and there will no longer be a restaurant on the premises.

Lea Oetiker

Four years ago, the restaurant "Zur Goldige Guttere" on Brupbacherplatz in Zurich opened its doors for the first time. Now it has been announced that it will have to close again.

The reason: "The building is being completely renovated and there will no longer be a restaurant on the premises," explains co-initiator Linda Hüsser in a press release.

You can still eat at the "Guttere" until summer 2025. What will happen to the team and where individual employees will go is not yet known, the press release continues. "Transparent communication is the be-all and end-all here," says co-initiator Meret Diener.

What was originally intended to be a one-year project turned into four years of successful operation. The "Guttere" concept: you eat what's on the table. This takes the form of a tavolata for dinner, where everything is tasted and shared. "The dishes are based on the availability of vegetables, what's in the cellar and Linda's mood," says the website.

Last year, the two initiators also received the "Hostess of the Year 2024" award from Falstaff. At the end of 2023, the two opened the "Roter Delfin" restaurant on Langstrasse together with Samuel Kürz.