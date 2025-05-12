The Ticino criminal court in Lugano. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Karl Mathis

The trial of a man who allegedly killed a 41-year-old man with three shots in the Maggia Valley in May 2023 begins this Monday at the criminal court in Ticino. Two other people are accused of aiding and abetting the murder.

The shooting incident took place on May 11, 2023 at the Ronchini school in Aurigeno in the Maggia Valley. According to the Ticino public prosecutor's office, the main charges in the trial against the man from Ticino are murder, possible intentional homicide and endangering the lives of others.

The man, who lives in the Locarno area, is also accused of deliberate arson. According to the Ticino public prosecutor's office, several bottles containing flammable material were found in a meadow in Aurigeno at the end of September 2022.

In addition to the main defendant, a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have also been charged. The two are accused of assisting in the sale of the pistol to the man in different capacities.

Further crimes

The 33-year-old is also accused of further crimes. Among other things, he is accused of multiple counts of theft, multiple counts of aiding and abetting aggravated theft, multiple counts of trespassing and multiple counts of damage to property. The man is alleged to have committed these crimes since 2019.