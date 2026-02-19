The woman froze to death just below the summit. Symbolbild: imago/MITO

Emotional words, but no admission of guilt: what really happened that night on Austria's highest mountain? Is the dead woman's boyfriend responsible for her freezing to death?

In January 2025, a woman froze to death just below the summit of the Grossglockner.

Her boyfriend at the time had left the 33-year-old woman behind, hypothermic and disoriented, to get help himself.

The man, now 37 years old, has to answer to the Innsbruck Regional Court. Show more

At the start of the trial for a woman who froze to death on the Grossglockner in Austria, her accused boyfriend addressed the judge with an emotional statement. He wanted to say "that I am infinitely sorry for what happened and how it happened." However, he pleaded not guilty before the Innsbruck Regional Court.

The woman had been abandoned around 30 meters below the summit on the night of 18 to 19 January 2025 in temperatures of up to minus ten degrees and strong winds. Mountain rescuers found her dead the next morning. According to the investigation, the accused was much more experienced in high alpine terrain and had planned the tour.

Before the trial, the public prosecutor used drastic words. The accused left his girlfriend "unprotected, exhausted, hypothermic and disoriented" just below the 3,798-metre-high summit that night, it said in a statement.

The friend of the deceased is accused of these mistakes

The public prosecutor's office accuses the alpinist of a series of serious mistakes. The authorities believe that he did not take his girlfriend's lack of experience into account and did not provide the necessary equipment.

He also failed to turn back in time at the last possible turning point on the route, despite winds of up to 74 kilometers per hour and a temperature of minus 20 degrees.

When a police helicopter flew up to the couple on the mountain in the dark late at night, the man did not make an emergency call. He only contacted the Alpine police after midnight, but did not respond to calls from the emergency services.

The accused, on the other hand, emphasized that his girlfriend was also an enthusiastic mountaineer and very sporty. "We always planned the tour together and made the decisions together," he said - contrary to his earlier statements in which he had described himself as the person responsible for the summit ascent. In court, the man explained that he had taught himself his mountaineering skills in practice and with online videos. He had never taken any courses. The parents of the deceased described their daughter in court as extremely strong-willed.

"Go now, go!"

"Go now, go!" - With these words, the woman herself asked her boyfriend to leave her alone in a situation that was dangerous for both of them and to get help, the defendant described. "She saved my life that way," he said.

"You need to know that as a mountaineer"

The lawyer also asked many questions about rope techniques and emergency measures that the defendant had not used. "As a mountaineer, you need to know that," said the judge, for example, about the fact that the 37-year-old had not properly informed the emergency services about his girlfriend's total exhaustion.

On average, around 8400 accidents happen in Austria's mountains every year, and almost 300 people die, as calculated by the Austrian Alpine Safety Board. Many of the deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases or falls. Deaths due to frostbite or exhaustion appear extremely rarely in the statistics.

The defense lawyer's arguments

According to his defense lawyer, the man eventually left his girlfriend behind to get help himself. The lawyer rejected the accusations of the public prosecutor's office. In his view, the woman's death was "a tragic accident", as the Kleine Zeitung newspaper quoted from a statement by the lawyer to the public prosecutor's office.

According to the statement, the couple had planned the tour together and felt sufficiently prepared. It was only during the night that the woman ran out of strength.

Judge is an alpine expert

A judge specializing in alpine cases now has to decide whether the 37-year-old will be held accountable for the death of his girlfriend. He faces up to three years in prison. Only one day was initially scheduled for the trial. However, two expert witnesses and more than a dozen witnesses - including mountain rescuers - are to testify. An extension is therefore not ruled out.