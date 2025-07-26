Even the young caterpillars of the cotton bollworm are extremely voracious: Caterpillar and feeding damage on lettuce leaves. Keystone

A pest from the tropics is causing problems for agriculture in Switzerland. The caterpillar of the cotton bollworm (Helicoverpa armigera) eats almost everything. The moth is now spreading northwards.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Its vanguard is already causing damage in southern Germany. Switzerland has been monitoring the spread of the cotton bollworm with traps since 2024. In 2023, the caterpillar infestation had already led to high yield losses in vegetable cultivation and even total failure, as the Federal Competence Center for Agricultural Research (Agroscope) reported at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

By the end of June, more moths were found in the traps than in the previous year. The first damage of the season has already occurred on tomatoes on the southern side of the Alps.

In Germany, the caterpillars are already wreaking havoc in chickpeas. The moth caterpillars are worse for crops than the Japanese beetle, eating well over 100 crops.