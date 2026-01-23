With heavy rain and strong gusts of wind, Tropical Storm “Dolphin” has thrown daily life in Shanghai into disarray. Even service on four subway lines was completely suspended, while others operated only on shortened routes, according to the city’s transportation authorities. Air travel was also disrupted, and all inner-city ferries and river sightseeing cruises were suspended as well.

dpatopbilder – People in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang look inside a car that was trapped by a collapsed scaffold after Typhoon “Dolphin” struck the region. Photo: Uncredited/CHINATOPIX/AP/dpa

According to the operators, approximately 950 takeoffs and landings were to be canceled at Pudong and Hongqiao airports, as reported by the Chinese news portal “The Paper.” This amounts to just under 40 percent of the scheduled flights. The authorities urged residents of the metropolis to work from home and to stay indoors as much as possible.

Fallen trees, flooded streets

"Dolphin" initially made landfall on Sunday as a powerful typhoon near Yuhuan in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang. Shortly thereafter, the storm made a second landfall near Yueqing. It left visible damage in its wake: trees were uprooted, construction sites were damaged, and roads were flooded.

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated to protect them from “Dolphin.” In Shanghai alone, authorities had evacuated approximately 215,600 people from at-risk areas by Sunday evening. In Fujian Province, another 168,000 people had been evacuated by Monday morning, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua.

Boy Swept Out to Sea and Missing

Meanwhile, in the coastal city of Wenling, the search continued for a nine-year-old boy who had been swept out to sea by a wave on Friday in the Shitang district. According to the Chinese news portal “Jiemian,” the city’s emergency response team reported that the boy had not been found as of Sunday and that the search was ongoing.

By Monday morning, “Dolphin” had weakened to a tropical storm. Although the weather service expected the storm to continue moving northwest, heavy rainfall was forecast for Shanghai and other areas of eastern China.