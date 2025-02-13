In Goldau SZ, two massage parlors are causing frustration among residents. Keystone/Urs Flueeler

Stink in Goldau SZ: since two massage parlors have set up shop in the Bernerhöchi industrial estate, residents have been frustrated. The municipality is now taking action.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two massage parlors in Goldau SZ are causing trouble for residents.

One resident reports that clients are ringing doorbells and stealing parking spaces.

Because the women working there could possibly also live in the salons, the municipality of Arth is now carrying out legal investigations. Show more

"Romantic hours and magical touches": Last fall, two salons for tantra massages set up shop in the Bernerhöchi industrial estate in Goldau SZ.

Business with the "true erotic massages", according to the website, is apparently going well. However, local residents are now complaining about the massage parlors.

"As the clients don't want to be recognized, they park in our parking spaces," says one resident to the "Boten der Urschweiz" - and has already called the police.

"The johns come to our door because they don't know exactly where to go," the father of the family tells the newspaper, also complaining that as a neighbor you have to put up with "the milieu" as well as "the future asylum center".

"Women live here too"

At the same time, he admits that the options for action are limited. After all, the salons have set up there legally. Nevertheless, he is certain: "The women live here too, and that is not allowed in the commercial zone."

The landlord, who is aware of the allegations, takes a different view. The women have a place to live and are not staying overnight in the commercial premises on Gotthardstrasse, he explains, emphasizing: "The commercial premises are not used to run brothels, but massage parlours." According to the man, both the police and the municipality, as well as vice, had checked everything and had no objections.

Municipality intervenes

However, the municipality of Arth told the newspaper that it was a sensitive case with differing points of view. Legal clarifications are underway.

However, because the women are not registered in Arth and have not yet stated any other place of residence, it is suspected that the women are living locally. The municipality is now carrying out clarifications under building law as to whether the massage parlors are a purely commercial use that would be permitted - or a service with residential use.